Crowds flocked Back to Peak Hill on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the town opened its doors to residents, those who once called the area home and curious visitors.
Friends and families reunited, reminisced and celebrated the town's past, present and future during a special event to remind people the town is a great place to live, work and visit.
The official opening on Saturday morning was held at the Carrington that's mid-way through a major restoration and acted as the hub over the three days.
About 400 people passed through the doors of the Carrington on Saturday.
There were also open schools and the hospital, craft displays, breakfast and picnics, guided tours, live entertainment and the regional finals of the Australian National Busking Championships.
Here are some more photos from Saturday.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
