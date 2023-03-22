A fire has engulfed and completely destroyed a vacant house in Phillip Street which Parkes Police are treating as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to the scene just west of the CBD at 1.57am on Monday, taking up to two hours to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters remained on site for most of the morning, moving and cooling debris to ensure the fire was out.
Parkes detectives are investigating the blaze, with officers canvasing the area for information.
Parkes' Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said they believe the fire was deliberately lit.
"We have been told people were seen running from the area before the fire was detected," he said.
"So we have witnesses.
"We are attempting to identify them (anyone involved)."
Anyone who has information on the house fire that may assist officers with their investigation is urged to call Parkes Police on 6862 9999.
Four people have been arrested in Peak Hill after a police pursuit and a stolen vehicle was abandoned in the town.
Two males and two female juveniles were wanted by Dubbo police in relation to offences in Dubbo, with a pursuit occurring in the Orana Mid Western Police District on Friday.
Police say a car had been stolen and abandoned in Peak Hill.
Parkes police were called-on to assist Dubbo officers after they knew the offenders were in the area of Peak Hill.
All four people were arrested.
Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade, along with Rural Fire Service members from East Parkes and West Parkes brigades worked a 12-hour shift on March 8, as part of a strike team, to help in the Orana District at the Cranbrook fire near Dubbo.
Parkes Shire firefighters patrolled and blacked-out the northern and south-eastern side of the fire.
The Cranbrook bushfire was out of control on March 6, with firefighters managing to stop it only a few kilometres from the town of Toongi.
It's thought the fire was ignited by lightning and burned through just over 450 hectares of land. The fire is now out.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.