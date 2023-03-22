Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Police

Fire destroys vacant house in Phillip Street, police treating it as suspicious

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire has engulfed and completely destroyed a vacant house in Phillip Street which Parkes Police are treating as suspicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.