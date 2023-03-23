Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/History

Doreen Job attends Back to Peak Hill event at 99 and is still living on the family farm

Christine Little
By Christine Little
March 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doreen Job with her first cousin Beverley Elliott, nee Hoy (front), and (back) daughter Alison Wallace (nee Job) now of Bathurst, Robyn Job and nephew Col Job both of Inverell, and cousin June Windred (nee Gallagher) now of Penrith, at the Carrington on Saturday. Picture by Christine Little

Doreen Job has lived in Peak Hill for 99 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.