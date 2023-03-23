Doreen Job has lived in Peak Hill for 99 years.
She remembers life without electricity and days with horse and sulkies, and when the main street - now a highway - was a gravel road.
Doreen was rather popular on Saturday following the official opening of the Back to Peak Hill event at the Carrington. Back to Peak Hill was held from March 17 to 19.
Many residents and past residents, and friends were delighted to see her out and about for the event, taking the time to say hello or going out of their way to talk to her.
Doreen celebrated a birthday on February 11 and at 99 years old she's still living on the family farm "Baroona" with her son Brian. She's also still doing the family's taxes or BAS (business activity statements).
"I went to school in Peak Hill on a horse and sulky... which would take about two hours," Doreen said.
And one of the biggest changes she said she's experienced on the farm was getting electricity.
"I grew up with no power, so when there was electricity it was good to be able to switch on a light," Doreen said.
"I can remember when there was only gravel in the main street (Caswell Street)... and getting sewerage."
She also remembers when the town got its swimming pool, which was in 1961 through fundraising from the Peak Hill community and council.
"That was huge for the town," Doreen said.
"[Before that] we just swam in the dam on the farm."
Doreen, whose maiden name is Hoy, married Jeff Job, and together they had three children. Jeff passed away 32 years ago.
Doreen has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
