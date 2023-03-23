Parkes Champion-Post
Trundle to hosts its annual Back In Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull

Updated March 24 2023 - 9:49am, first published 1:19am
Rainer, Karen and Macauley Desch with some of the antique farm machinery, including this shearing machine, during the 2021 event. File picture

A day great for socialising and coming together, and to showcase the progress of rural and farming machinery, the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull is back.

