Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Inaugural Parkes Masters Games underway with croquet and dragon boating

Christine Little
By Christine Little
March 24 2023 - 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Thomas from the Parkes Croquet and Dragon Boat clubs hangs the Parkes Masters Games sign on the wall at the croquet courts at the Parkes Tennis Centre ahead of the event. Picture supplied

Let the Games begin! The wait is over for the anticipated inaugural Parkes Masters Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.