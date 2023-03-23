Let the Games begin! The wait is over for the anticipated inaugural Parkes Masters Games.
Or at least a taste of it.
While the initial Parkes Masters Games won't go ahead in its entirety with nine sports taking place like originally planned, dragon boating and croquet will still be in action.
Due to struggles locking-in all sports by the time March rolled around for the first year, the Masters Games is now in the planning for 2024.
It's hoped it will still include the nine sports - golf, swimming, touch football, tennis, squash, hockey, bowls, croquet and dragon boating.
The idea of a Masters Games in Parkes was first sparked by Cr Louise O'Leary, who's a member of the Parkes Sports Council and heavily involved in the shire's sporting scene.
Behind the Masters Games is a hard-working and dedicated organising committee that is working towards a successful event in 2024, with hopes of it becoming an annual occasion.
The committee received $10,000 in sponsorship from CMOC-Northparkes Mine and Parkes Shire Council in November last year to help lift the event off the ground.
In the meantime both Parkes Dragon Boat Club and Parkes Croquet Club have worked hard to organise events for the Games this week.
Players and participants from all over the state are arriving in Parkes for the two sports.
For the Croquet Masters, they will be coming from Orange, Dubbo, Wagga, Condobolin, Sydney, Canberra and Newcastle, and Parkes of course.
And teams from all over the state for dragon boating will travel from Orange, Dubbo, Wagga, Lithgow, Mudgee, Bathurst, Blue Mountains, Narrabri, Canberra, Grafton, Coffs Harbour.
It's expected there will be about 200 competitors descending on the town for dragon boating.
Croquet will be on at the Parkes Tennis Courts on Friday, March 24, with town crier Tim Keith and Cr Neil Westcott to open at 8.15am.
Dragon boating will be at Lake Endeavour on Sunday, March 26 and will be officially opened by Independent Phil Donato around 11am.
The dragon boats will see five categories in action, one a 2km event and the rest 200m sprints.
It will be a crowd-pleaser and worth watching. It will see three of the top ACT dragon boat teams, one an all-female team, in action.
There will be a barbecue and coffee running all day.
About 16 paddlers from Parkes will be competing on Sunday, though most club members will be busy with hosting duties, volunteering wherever is needed to run the day.
There was a Parkes Masters Games dinner to welcome players of both sports on Thursday at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club, where more than 50 people attended.
"We're very ecstatic that the sports are so well supported," said Beth Thomas, who represents both clubs.
"Parkes Croquet sponsor Regional Business Supplies has once again supported the club and provided seating.
"Parkes Croquet extends a big thank you to Gregor and Marty Sammut-Paul.
"[We had] a great turn-out for the inaugural Parkes Masters Games dinner. Thanks to a big effort by the Parkes Croquet Club committee in making this weekend happen!
"And thanks to Cr Louise O'Leary for instigating the Parkes Masters."
In the lead-up to the Games, deputy chair of Croquet NSW and coach Rik Mills from Orange came to Parkes Croquet Club on March 11 to share some knowledge, tips and skills.
"He was very patient and informative... we are so grateful for his time," Thomas said.
"After one game Rik ran some drills and then discussed more about rules over coffee.
"A few stayed to play another game and to practise the newly acquired skills."
Medals will be presented to first, second and third following the competitions.
"Thanks everyone for coming to Parkes to play!" Thomas said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
