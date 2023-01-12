Those who attended the Parkes Elvis Festival's gospel service in its early years would have spotted a familiar face on that stage on January 8.
Reverend Tom Stuart made a welcome return to the event, last setting foot before thousands of festival fans to lead the service 10 years ago ahead of his move to Charlestown.
The festival has just celebrated its 30th anniversary, while the gospel service has come of age, turning 21, thanks to the instigations of Rev Stuart.
Apart from a new and larger platform and a few thousand more in the crowd, he says not too much has changed since the years in the underground Big W carpark.
"We put screens all around the place in the Big W carpark, and the telling stories and showing film clips is exactly what we were doing way back then," Rev Stuart said.
"That principal has remained.
"Some of my richest memories come from my involvement with the Parkes Elvis Gospel Service."
During this year's service, Rev Stuart reflected on the history of the gatherings, which caused a little controversy in the early days.
The service also featured an appearance from almost 80-year-old Ian Harris from Kyabram, near Shepparton, who was the first Elvis gospel singer at the service in 2003.
The Sacred Songs of Elvis Presley, a Uniting Church service that combines pompadour and praise, began in 2002 to an audience of 80.
Now known as the Elvis Gospel Service, it has become one of the festival's landmarks, drawing thousands to bask in the singer's renditions of Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art.
"After the first one, (Parkes man) Bruce Shubert who was dead-against it became fully supportive," Rev Stuart said.
"He said, 'It's the first time I have come to church and there's people waiting at the door to get the best seats half an hour before'."
When Rev Stuart first arrived in Parkes in 2001, he recalls the festival was held around Australia Day that year but wasn't aware it was struggling.
"When we were called for ministry here, we were called to bring a new form of ministry," he said.
Rev Stuart only knew of Elvis' gospel songs and said it was a "no brainer" to start a gospel service during the festival.
He did some research, reading biographies to familiarise himself with Elvis and the strong influence religion had in his life.
"This is what I do," he said.
"Neil Westcott (who now helps lead the service) called it a 10-year wonder.
"It's just unreal," Rev Stuart said about its 21 years and the festival's 30 years.
As its popularity grew, so did the interest from attending Elvis tribute artists.
"There was such a positive feel and I wanted to welcome anybody who wanted to make a contribution," Rev Stuart said.
"These tribute artists so generously wanted to be part of it and it gave people a taste of the concerts all at once.
"Neil says the gospel service is like 'a church service that feels like a concert or a concert that feels like a church service' - I started that quote in 2003."
Rev Stuart told the crowd on January 8 - with spirituality playing a key role in Elvis' life and his music - he believed Elvis would be pleased a gospel service is so valued at the Parkes Elvis Festival.
Neil also announced that April's Elvis Gospel Service collected more than $6300 that goes to a charity or community organisation. This year's collection will go to Safe Haven, a new mental health facility in Parkes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
