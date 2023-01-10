Parkes Elvis Festival fans came and they came in droves from around the country and around the world.
It was all to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival from January 4 and 5.
It had music, colour and plenty of fun!
Among the international performers and visitors, we met those from America, Brazil, Scotland, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand.
Here's all the action from the remaining days of the festival.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
