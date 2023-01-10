Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Elvis Festival Junior Priscilla winner Izzy Kelly cuts off hair for kids with cancer

AH
By Allison Hore
January 10 2023 - 4:27pm
Izzy Kelly with Miss Priscilla 2023 winner Nickyra Burley from Victoria. Picture by Jenny Kingham

A 10-year-old Dubbo girl has made two meaningful marks with wigs - donning one to win a look-a-like competition at the Parkes Elvis Festival and chopping off her locks to be made into another to donate to kids with cancer.

