Garry Bennett is among a very rare few who has attended every Parkes Elvis Festival.
From January 4 to 8, the festival just celebrated 30 years.
In fact it's so etched into Garry's new-yearly routine, he and partner Jeannie Murray still came to Parkes in January 2021 when the festival was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They hung out at the Parkes Leagues Club and stayed a couple of nights in town.
Garry lives just 54 kilometres from Parkes in Manildra and as expected, is a big Elvis fan. His nickname is Hopper, he has a cabinet full of Elvis memorabilia and even a sign hanging outside his home that reads 'Hopper's Cottage Gracelands'.
At 28 years old, he had heard about an Elvis Festival starting in Parkes from friends or family in 1993 and recalls the first night at Gracelands fondly, like so many others do.
"People were dancing and singing, and you could go up and sing if you wanted to," Garry said.
"After a few drinks, I got up to sing... I sang 'If I Can Dream'.
"If you were pretty good they kept you going, if you weren't they drowned you out," he laughed.
Garry remembers Eddie Youngblood performing - the festival's first feature concert artist - and that the first few years were great. Then it "died down a bit" and then when Parkes Shire Council stepped in to help, from 2003, "it all took off after that".
The slower years never bothered him.
"I'm an Elvis fan, it's an Elvis Festival, that was it for me," Garry said.
"It's funny, Manildra isn't very big, there's just 500 people here, and people say 'it's the Elvis festival next week, you know where Hopper will be, he'll be in Parkes'."
He's spent a lot of years attending the festival by himself, other years he's brought as many as 10 blokes with him. He's watched friends arrive not as Elvis fans and leave loving the King with plans to come back.
He's stayed in tents, pubs and motels so he doesn't miss a moment of the festival.
"I've stayed in all the pubs - wherever I can get in," Garry said.
Of course for Garry it's too hard to pick particular highlights, favourite moments or favourite artists from 30 years of the festival.
"There's too many... and I've been to so many concerts," he said.
"I'm just there for a good time, there's very rarely any trouble.
"People are so welcoming when you get there. It's just a fun time."
Garry did say he enjoyed seeing visitors arrive on the Elvis Express, which marks 20 years this year, and their faces and reactions when they step out and into the heat.
He also remembers a special moment when he and a friend had missed out on tickets to a concert and the doorman had heard he'd been attending the festival for 18 years at that stage.
"He said 'give me a second' and he came back and gave us the best seats in the house. He said 'we can't say no to someone who's been coming for 18 years'," Garry said.
"I also remember when the Lisa Marie plane first appeared in the street parade."
The Lisa Marie plane, owned by the Chambers family in Parkes, has become a famous addition to the Parkes Elvis Festival street parade over several years, making its first appearance in the first parade in 1993.
Jeannie has been attending the festival with Garry for 10 years and was by his side for his 30th attendance, knowing how special it was for him.
"I never thought I'd come to the festival for this long," Garry said.
"I will be going for as long as I can."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
