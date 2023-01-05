Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes Elvis Festival: Elvis Presley festival going strong in 30th year

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
January 5 2023 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fans dress up as Elvis Presley in the style of his movie Blue Hawaii as they wait for the departure of the Elvis Express train at Central Station in Sydney. Picture by AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

The King has left the building, but he's on his way to Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.