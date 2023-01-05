The King has left the building, but he's on his way to Parkes.
The 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival was always going to be big, and right now thousands of Elvii are making their way to the tiny town in the NSW Central West.
This year's festival kicked off on Wednesday, but the real party begins when the Elvis Express train arrives on Thursday in Parkes.
The train left Sydney's Central Station on Thursday morning packed with jiving Elvii and stunning Priscillas, as the sounds and songs of Elvis Presley rang out across the platforms.
On board, passengers were serenaded by Elvii of all descriptions as bejewelled Presley lookalikes get in the mood for a five-day festival of fun.
This year's theme is Blue Hawaii, the first of three musical films based in Hawaii that starred Presley, and attendees are encouraged to don Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts or give a blue tinge to their Elvis suit.
In order to celebrate the King in style, festival organisers have planned 350 events including international tribute artists, the hugely popular Miss Priscilla competition and a not-to-be-missed Elvis rugby game.
The famous jungle room from the set of Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis will also be on display.
Dancing and singing competitions will keep crowds entertained, with revellers invited to join in at dozens of free events.
Stay tuned for all our coverage from the Parkes Elvis Festival over the five days of the festival as the town and fans celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. We've marked the milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
