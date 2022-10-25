Arts OutWest is running a free arts funding workshop in Parkes to help people prepare applications for the annual Country Arts Support Program and brush-up on their grant writing skills.
The workshop will take place on Wednesday, November 2, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Parkes Shire Library.
The Country Arts Support Program (CASP) is a small annual funding round supporting arts activities in the Central West, with applications for the 2023 round closing at 5pm on December 5.
CASP funds the payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage arts activities that offer exciting creative outcomes.
Grants of up to $3000 are available.
"The free workshop will explain the CASP funding, help people plan an application, chat through their project ideas and take a look at the application process," Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead said in an announcement.
"We welcome anyone interested in CASP or in arts funding in general, whether they are new to funding or just want to brush up on their skills."
READ MORE:
Projects funded by CASP could include - but Ms Shead said are not limited to - arts or heritage based workshops, classes, performances, installations, exhibitions, tours, screen/film making, writing or composition, development of new work, tours or talks, artist-in-residence programs, recordings or podcasts, and new arts activities attached to festivals or events.
"As long as they have some element of public outcome," she said.
The funding is open to individuals, groups, not-for-profit organisations, arts businesses and councils in the Central West.
"If you can't make the Parkes workshop, an online information session is on November 16," Ms Shead said.
Book for the Parkes workshop via either Parkes Library, Arts OutWest or find it on Eventbrite.
Read the full CASP criteria at www.artsoutwest.org.au/pf/casp/
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.