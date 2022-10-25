Parkes Champion-Post
Arts OutWest hosts workshop to help people apply for Country Arts Support Program

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:24am, first published 11:12am
Country Arts Support Program funds the payment of artists and arts workers up to $3000 to undertake or manage arts activities. File picture

Arts OutWest is running a free arts funding workshop in Parkes to help people prepare applications for the annual Country Arts Support Program and brush-up on their grant writing skills.

