Tattykeel Australian White stud has once again proven the breed is continuing to go from strength to strength, with a ram reaching an eye-watering $240,000 at Branxton Park, Black Springs.
While that ram - Tattykeel Platinum ET 210184 which set the record on September 28 for the highest price ever paid for a meat breed sheep - was the focal point of the sale, there was another record broken.
The Australian White ewe record also tumbled with Tattykeel ET 210146 sold for $26,000 to Ben Moldrich from Shiroi-Hitsuji Australian White stud at Parkes.
In a mesmerising showcase at the birthplace of the breed and in front of a packed house, the record-ram captured Australia-wide attention and smashed last year's record of $165,000 set by Tattykeel 'White Gold' ET 200131.
The hammer fell on the impressive sire prospect after fierce competition both in the selling shed and online. He was bought by the Elite Syndicate which included Sans-Souci stud, Molong, Bungarley stud, Tarcutta, Regal stud, Inverell and Doonkami stud, Yetman.
Platinum was one of 30 elite stud rams sold for an impressive $42,667 average.
It took four and a half hours for the 646 Australian White sheep offered by the Gilmore family of the Tattykeel Australian White stud to go under the hammer in the largest draft of sheep to ever sell in the country to date.
In all, 306 flock rams sold to a top of $45,000 and averaged $8704.
The female portion of the catalogue resulted in 130 scanned-in-lamb ewes selling to a $26,000 record-high and average of $6677, and 21 unjoined stud ewes sold to a top of $5000 and averaged $4047.
Mr Moldrich from Parkes is in the process of establishing a stud, and the name Shiroi-Hitsuji (pronounced shear-roy hit-sue-gee) is Japanese for white sheep.
"Many think it is because these purebred Australian Whites with their fine marbling and fat that has a low melting point are called the wagyu of lamb [but] the true reasoning behind the name is homage to our journey to have our second child," he said.
"There was close to three years my wife Deborah was pregnant and suffered multiple miscarriages. During this time, I purchased some Japanese carp windsocks (koinobori) and hung them around our garden.
"These windsocks were traditionally used in Japanese festivals to honour the birth of children.
"Our second daughter is now six years old and as sheep studs are about fertility this was the basis of our Japanese inspired name."
Mr Moldrich said the opportunity to purchase studstock from Tattykeel was a no brainer.
"The commitment to their breeding program is second to none," he said.
"They have developed a premium product that sells itself... In my previous careers as a chef and builder I am fully aware that quality sells itself.
"What Tattykeel and the Gilmore family have produced in this breed is a testament to them and the great Australian ingenuity in this country, from the didgeridoo to WIFI.
"I honestly believe this breed will become the gold standard for lamb producers not only in Australia but across the globe."
Surpassing the previous record of $21,000, the top ewe sold scanned-in-lamb (SIL) to Tattykeel 200085, the sire of Platinum, and with 20 embryos by Tattykeel 210153, which sold in the sale for $60,000 to Kahmoo stud, Cunnamulla, Queensland.
"From a Merino family background, I have been following Tattykeel since my 11-year-old daughter was born," Mr Moldrich said.
"I was looking for easy to handle, low maintenance sheep and Aussie Whites are it.
"I have 10 commercial ewes, and this purchase is a good foundation for the stud with the joined ewe and embryo combination.
"We are currently in the process of registering the stud with the Australian White Sheep Breeders Association and are ever increasing our knowledge of embryo transfer and artificial insemination.
"There is plenty of capital invested and risk involved with any start-up. We wouldn't be in this position without the support of our family, friends and the community.
"Our goal is to provide our business partners with premium breeding stock that is ethically managed and sustainably raised."
The Gordon family of Quartz Australian White stud, Forbes, paid the second-top price of $20,000 in the ewes for Tattykeel 210386, sold with six embryos by Tattykeel 200085.
In total Quartz stud bought eight ewes along with two rams Tattykeel ET210171 and Tattykeel ET210930 for $25,000 and $20,000, respectively.
The six SIL ewes with embryo packages sold for a $17,500 average.
