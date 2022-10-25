Parkes Champion-Post

Tattykeel Australian Whites breaks meat breed sheep records in largest sale in Australia, one to Shiroi-Hitsuji stud in Parkes

By Hannah Powe, Julia Wythes and Christine Little
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:11am, first published 12:22am
The $26,000 top-priced ewe with buyer and stud owner Ben Moldrich of Shiroi-Hitsuji stud, Parkes, Ross Gilmore, Tattykeel, Black Springs and stud manager Nathan Townsend of Alectown. Picture by Hannah Powe

Tattykeel Australian White stud has once again proven the breed is continuing to go from strength to strength, with a ram reaching an eye-watering $240,000 at Branxton Park, Black Springs.

