The Best in Show community art exhibition is certainly living up to its name with the inclusion of the Parkes Show anniversary cake.
The cake is the mastery of award-winning cake decorator Kath Swansbra OAM, and celebrates and depicts 140 years of the Parkes Show.
The Parkes PA and H Association originally ordered the cake for the anniversary celebration in 2020 but Covid-19 restrictions and lock-downs saw the show cancelled.
The plan was to have the cake for the showgirl dinner the following year but that too was cancelled.
The Show Society was finally able to grasp the opportunity to put the cake on display when the Parkes Show went ahead this year.
"It's much too many complications for a cake," Kath laughed.
The Parkes Community Arts committee, organisers behind the Spring Fling Festival that's underway, then contacted Kath, requesting if they could put the cake on display in their Best in Show art exhibition.
The theme of the exhibition is pets and animals, and given that Kath's cake features animals like in an agricultural show, it's a fitting addition.
And a work of art that brings some diversity to the some 400 entries in the exhibition.
With permission of the Parkes PA and H Association, the cake is on display in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.
So for those who may have missed the cake at the show, you can see it in the exhibition which runs until Saturday, October 22 and entry is free.
Kath worked on the cake for about a month and there's one particular part of the cake she favours.
"I'm rather proud of the taps," she laughed.
"The cake features animals but the animals need water so I made two tubs that have taps."
Now 82, Kath started cake decorating at 45 and has since won many prestigious awards and honours, including a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2019.
It all began when her children started turning 21 - she only paid for one 21st birthday cake, then took a hobby course in cake decorating at TAFE.
The rest they say is history.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
