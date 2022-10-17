Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Parkes Show anniversary cake features in Spring Fling Festival's art exhibition

Christine Little
By Christine Little
October 17 2022 - 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Parkes Show Cake that celebrated 140 years of the Parkes Show (originally in 2020), created by Kath Swansbra, is on display in the art exhibition. Picture by Jenny Kingham

The Best in Show community art exhibition is certainly living up to its name with the inclusion of the Parkes Show anniversary cake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.