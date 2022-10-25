Parkes Shire Council is inviting expressions of interest from community members to join a suite of new strategic advisory committees.
The committees have been established to provide guidance to council on a range of issues and opportunities facing the Parkes Shire community.
Council adopted a new committee structure at its September ordinary meeting, comprising five new strategic advisory committees, each of which will include community and industry stakeholders, alongside councillors, as members.
The new committees will replace the previous council advisory committees.
The five new advisory committees include:
Mayor Ken Keith OAM, said the new structure has been developed to support the delivery of the new Parkes Shire Community Strategic Plan and enable community members to better contribute to the decision-making process.
"Following the recent adoption of our new Community Strategic Plan, we have reviewed and revised our committee structure to better align with our community's vision of building a connected, vibrant and sustainable regional city," Cr Keith said.
"It is important that council's committees align to the themes of our Community Strategic Plan and provide the opportunity for community members to engage and identify strategic direction for the facilities and functions of council.
"Now that our new committee structure has been adopted, we are calling for expressions of interest from passionate community members who are wanting to share their specialist skills, knowledge and experience to contribute to priority-setting and make a positive impact in the Parkes Shire.
"As councillors, we cannot fulfil our role and obligations without the support or input from community members, and we're very much looking to better engaging with our community and receiving advice and feedback from these groups so that we can better meet the needs of all.
"We're mindful that everyone is busy and has other commitments, so to ensure the time commitment required to serve on a committee is not unreasonable; we're expecting each advisory committee will meet four times a year."
Further information on Council's revised committee structure, including details on how to submit an expression of interest in joining a committee, is available on councils website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
Expressions of interest close, Friday, November 11.
Committee members will be appointed for a two-year term, and will serve in a voluntary capacity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.