Parkes Shire Council calls for interest in its five new advisory committees to guide them on issues

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:13am, first published 6:57am
Parkes Shire Council adopted a new committee structure at its September ordinary meeting, comprising five new strategic advisory committees. Picture supplied

Parkes Shire Council is inviting expressions of interest from community members to join a suite of new strategic advisory committees.

