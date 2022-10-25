Are science and faith compatible?
A group of 90 enthusiastic locals met at the Coachman Hotel on Monday, October 17 for a Spirituality in the Pub event, which has outgrown it's original venue the Commercial Hotel.
The topic was "Science and Faith's Fascinating Dance", and the very popular speakers were Dr Christina Carroll and John Sarkissian OAM, both with extensive scientific experience in their respective fields.
And what a great night we had, in the hands of MC Alex Abbey.
Dr Christina Carroll is also well known in the Parkes community. She graduated in Medicine from the University of Queensland in 1977. She has worked within the hospital system in Queensland and Western Australia, and has broad experience in rural general practice. She also served for several years as a principal examiner for the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine.
John Sarkissian, OAM, arrived in Parkes in 1996 for an 11-month contract to support NASA's Galileo Mission to Jupiter and still here 26 years later, he is a household name locally and globally.
He has a passion for astronomy and is an operations scientist at the CSIRO Parkes Radio Observatory. His main responsibilities are the science operations at the radio telescope, and the support of remote astronomers with their observations. In addition, he is involved in pulsar research - an exciting field of radio astronomy.
More events are being planned for 2023 providing a forum for enjoying conversations which are inspirational and entertaining. It is not "just talk!" Buy a drink, enjoy the talk and discussion, ask questions, and even stay on for dinner.
Spirituality in the Pub is an initiative of Catalyst for Renewal Inc.
All are welcome - those who are "church shy", those on the fringe, or within the mainstream of faith traditions, those with no religious affiliation at all, and those who don't believe. Watch out for our next event and come along, and see for yourself.
A gold coin donation on entry is always appreciated.
If you'd like more information or to go on our email list, contact the committee by email at parish.parkes@wf.catholic.org.au.
