Cooke Park and Parkes' CBD was alive and bouncing with colour once again for the Paint Parkes REaD Reading Day.
Youngsters from kindergarten to Year 2 dressed for the occasion to celebrate the town's annual reading event that had been done virtually for the past two years, on Friday, August 26.
This year's theme was 'Paint Parkes REaD, Rhymingly'.
And in true community spirit, the adults volunteering to make the day special for our youngest citizens have just as much fun.
Our photographer was there on the day to capture some of the action. Check out the snaps above.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
