The smiles on Peak Hill residents' faces said it all on Wednesday.
How happy they were to have their agricultural show back after a two-year absence, bringing a variety of events and activities fit for all ages.
2022 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman Molly Wright and Peak Hill's 2021 Miss Showgirl, now Young Woman, opened the Peak Hill Show on Wednesday.
The Peak Hill PA&H also took the opportunity to present a number of life memberships to those who have played an integral role in running the annual show over many years.
The sun came out just in time for a pleasant day on the main day.
Check out all the action we captured during the main day of the Peak Hill Show on Wednesday.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
