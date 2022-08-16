The Parkes Shire's show season is finally here!
The Tullamore Show officially ended a long two-year wait on Friday and Saturday, kicking off the local circuit, and in Tullamore Show Society vice president Wayne McMahon's eyes it couldn't have gone any better.
While life came to a stand-still on and off over those two years, the Tullamore Show Society committee didn't - working hard to upgrade its facilities at its showground thanks to government grants.
"We didn't really stop, we finished one week before the show," Mr McMahon said.
"The government gave us the money and the committee did all the work."
That work included installing a new kitchen, new toilet block, cemented the chook shed, a skillion on the pony shed and cover over the stables, and new cattle yards.
It all paid off with the amount of positive feedback Mr McMahon said they received from the community.
"We even had one man from Young say how jealous he was of our new cattle yards," he laughed.
"We put a lot of work into those yards and it's getting bigger each year."
Mr McMahon said the community came out to support the first show back and numbers in the different sections showed that too.
"Our cattle numbers were up, we had a good number of shearers, 130 chooks and we had a big wool section, which was our biggest year yet," he said.
"The demolition derby is always popular and we had a new event, the motorbike barrel race, and it was popular too. We're hoping to bring that back.
"We've also had an offer from a man to bring fat lamb judging to the show for kids to judge... We took him on.
"We're all a new committee, we're all learning."
While there hasn't been a Tullamore Miss Showgirl, or now Young Woman, for some time - something which Mr McMahon believes might change in the future - Peak Hill woman and this year's The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Molly Wright opened the show.
Another drawcard to this year's show was the Tullamore Apex 50-year-old time capsule, its contents - a wonderful collection of letters, photos and everyday items from 1970 - on display in the pavilion.
A special ceremony had been planned for the unearthing and opening of the capsule in 2020, however Covid forced its cancellation.
Organisers took the opportunity at the show two years on to share its contents with the community.
"There was a lot of interest in the time capsule," Mr McMahon said.
"It brought a lot of people back for it... It even had the Trundle Star (publication) in there.
"We opened it a couple of years ago but couldn't do anything with it because of Covid."
As for the weather - the committee did move events forward on Saturday as a precaution but Mr McMahon said the rain couldn't have held off better, a huge downpour hitting the showground just after 4pm.
