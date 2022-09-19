Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Nola Tanswell spent most of her life collecting newspapers, magazines and books on the Royal Family

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 19 2022 - 6:36am
Micky Roffe had no idea how much material her mother Nola Tanswell had in her collection of newspapers, magazines and books on the Royal Family. Picture by Christine Little

The late Nola Tanswell of Parkes was a big Royalist and for most of her life, she collected newspapers, magazines and books related to the Royal Family.

Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

