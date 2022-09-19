The late Nola Tanswell of Parkes was a big Royalist and for most of her life, she collected newspapers, magazines and books related to the Royal Family.
Daughter Micky Roffe and her siblings were aware of their mother's admirable hobby but it wasn't until Queen Elizabeth II died on September 9 that they really knew how much material she had.
Nola passed away eight years ago at the age of 82 and her collection was stored in a box at the top of Micky's shed.
"When the Queen died I went looking for the box because I wanted to see what mummy had," Mickey said.
There were special and souvenir edition newspapers, magazines and books covering everything from Royal births, deaths, marriages and anniversaries, to the Queen's coronation and her first Royal visit to Australia, to other Royal tours and jubilee celebrations.
It all dates as far back as 1953 and it's enough to fill an 81 litre storage tub.
The collection includes a calendar and a special series of reprinted royal papers from the 1930s, 40s and 50s.
Nola even had A Royal Garland magazine that featured a panorama of events involving the Queen during June 1953 and an approved souvenir program of Her Majesty's coronation, during the same month and year.
She also had some souvenirs such as handkerchiefs from Royal tours, plates and dolls from London.
"She just loved the Royals... She was a real Royalist," Micky said.
"You couldn't say anything bad about the Queen."
Micky remembers her mum collecting the newspapers and magazines when they lived on the family farm on the Back Trundle Road and when Nola worked in town - first at Cunningham's, then when she took ownership of Hennys Fashion in Dalton Street.
"Every morning before she went to work, she went around to all the newsagents and bought a $2 lottery ticket and got the paper (Daily Telegraph)," Micky said.
"And it was on her shopping list.
"She collected anything she could get her hands on."
While the reasons for loving Queen Elizabeth II over her 70-year reign are obvious to us all, Micky believed what her mum loved most about Her Majesty was the way in which she always presented herself and what the Royal Family stood for.
Nola did have her opportunity to see a Royal in her lifetime - it wasn't Queen Elizabeth II like she probably would have dreamed, but it was then Prince Charles when he visited Parkes in January 1994.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
