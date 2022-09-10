The Parkes Show, the first one back in two years, was a big success this year despite a soggy start to the event and areas fenced-off amid construction work.
Showgoers flocked to the showground to enjoy some new attractions and those old familiar favourites.
Advertisement
2022 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman of the Year Molly Wright from Peak Hill officially opened the show on the Tuesday afternoon, with Parkes' 2021 Showgirl Rebecca Bicket sashing this year's Parkes Young Woman Sarah Townsend.
Holly McColl was named Parkes Miss Teenager.
During the opening ceremony, which was attended by Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and State Member for Orange Phil Donato, Jenny Rathbone was presented life membership to Parkes PA&H Association and Bob Orr honoured with a plaque recognising 50 years of service.
The Parkes Show Society thanked "every person who walked through the gates, every sponsor, every volunteer, each and every exhibitor" on its Facebook page following the show.
"Without each contribution the show would not be what it is," the post read.
"In spite of two years' hiatus, the infrastructure projects changing the dynamics of the ground and the program changes made necessary due to the wet weather, the committee could not be more pleased with how the community have once again come together to celebrate and support this event.
"Thank you Parkes. We'll see you next year."
SEE THE FUN FROM SHOWS IN THE SHIRE:
And there's plenty more where that came from - you can find more photo galleries in our multimedia section.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.