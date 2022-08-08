Parkes Champion-Post

Bathurst '75 holds on for 4-2 win over Parkes Cobras in Western Premier League

By Newsroom
August 8 2022 - 10:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INTENSE: Parkes goalkeeper Ryan Dunn was up to the task on Saturday at Harrison Park but the Cobras were unable to hold off Bathurst '75, going down 4-1. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

Visiting teams have not had much joy in Parkes this season but the Cobras weren't able to keep up that trend on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.