Visiting teams have not had much joy in Parkes this season but the Cobras weren't able to keep up that trend on Saturday.
Parkes was hoping to continue their fine form against Bathurst '75 at Harrison Park after winning their previous three Western Premier League matches and make it six consecutive wins on home soil.
But Bathurst had the upper hand early, despite being one man down for close to an hour after Damien Booth was red carded, and managed to post a 4-2 win over the Cobras.
Bathurst '75 opened up a three-goal lead in the first half then rallied in defence to try and preserve it.
It was a dramatic opening half at Harrison Park with five goals, a red card and another two Parkes players shown yellow.
On top of that were 13 free kicks, including one from the spot, and 10 shots on target.
The game was just two minutes old when '75 had its first chance, Agieg Aluk pouncing on a defensive error and working his way into a one-on-one.
Parkes goalkeeper Ryan Dunn was up to the task, getting a hand to the ball to knock it off the feet of the striker, but the goals soon came.
Firstly Aluk scored from an attacking throw-in, then Booth found the mark following a Tom Rooke free kick.
When '75 skipper Luke Mutton tucked the ball inside the left post in the 19th minute, his side was well in control.
But then came a twist.
Booth was shown yellow for a bad tackle and moments later was booked once more - his red carding in the 34th minute reducing '75 to 10 men for the remainder of the contest.
From the free kick which followed, off the boot of Cameron Kopp, Alec Bateson deflected the ball in on the far post for Parkes.
In the five-minute period prior to half-time Parkes duo Kopp and Mitch Hutchings were shown yellow, then a bad tackle in the box sent '75 to the spot.
Rooke sent Dunn the wrong way to make it 4-1 with 20 seconds of the half remaining.
In the opening stages of the second half '75 found itself with more defensive work to do as the Cobras looked to lift their intensity.
Parkes pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute after being awarded its 12th free kick of the match.
Hutchings took the penalty just outside the box, it took a deflection off the '75 defensive wall, and Bateson followed through to bag his second of the match.
But that was to be the only goal of the half.
Bathurst goalkeeper Jack Hunter made some sharp blocks, including a diving save to deny Hutchings with three minutes left.
