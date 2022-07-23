WESTERN Premier League leaders Panorama FC had given up just 10 goals all season heading into Thursday night's catch-up clash with Parkes Cobras but by the end of the game they watched that total balloon by 60 per cent.
Panorama always knew the mid-week contest away to Cobras was going to be a challenge but the 6-3 scoreline against them came as a massive shock, unfolding on the back of a poor defensive performance against a Parkes team fighting hard for their finals future.
It's a wild turnaround from the previous contest between the teams. On that occasion Panorama claimed a 5-1 victory at Proctor Park.
The Cobras are on track for finals, continuing their winning ways on Saturday in a strong performance to topple the Spurs 4-1 in a tough encounter.
Goals went to Quinn Hennock, Alec Bateson, Cameron Kopp and Hutchings.
