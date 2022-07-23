Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Cobras thump Western Premier League leaders Panorama 6-3 and Orana Spurs 4-1

By Newsroom
Updated July 23 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
UP AND DOWN RESULTS: Last time Panorama FC played Parkes Cobras FC (pictured) it was a 5-1 win for the Bathurst club. This time Parkes claimed a 6-3 win. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

WESTERN Premier League leaders Panorama FC had given up just 10 goals all season heading into Thursday night's catch-up clash with Parkes Cobras but by the end of the game they watched that total balloon by 60 per cent.

