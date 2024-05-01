What Anzac Day means to the students of Parkes

"For the demonstration of these traits and their acts carried out through Gallipoli and other battles we as the modern youth believe that we should pay our respects towards them not only during a moment of silence but everyday as we lear and strive to demonstrate these traits ourselves, we must be courageous and fight for what we believe even during the hardest of times we must never give up and strive to be stronger, greater and respect others just like the ANZACS before us.