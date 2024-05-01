What Anzac Day means to the students of Parkes

Parkes Public school and Parkes High School captains had the opportunity to speak before the Parkes Community about what Anzac Day means to them as youth in Australia.
Parkes Public School captains, Ben Woolstencroft and Beth Deland reflected on how youth pay their respects to the ANZACS in Parkes.
"Anzac Day is a day of remembrance to recognise the sacrifice of the soldiers, nurses, doctors, animals and other fallen volunteers," Beth said.
"It is also a day to embrace our beautiful country that has been built upon the sacrifices of the men and women who served Australia and our community.
"Memorial hill is one place of remembrance that the residents of Parkes can go to to remember the bravery, courage and selflessness of the service men and women of Australia. On Anzac Day we remember the fallen by wearing rosemary pin to our shirts and we carry poppies. We also make Anzac biscuits to remember some of the food they use to eat.
"In the moment of silence we stand and face the flags with our arms by our sides and our eyes closed to commemorate all those who fought to protect our country, our home and our lives.
"For the modern youth even if it is not Anzac Day we will always have the memory of the brave men and women who defended our land to ensure safe and healthy lives for future generations we are thankful for their sacrifice as they have gifted us a privileged lifestyle free from the horrors of war," Ben said.
"Anzac Day is a day to remind us of the sacrifices made to build this wonderful country. It is a day for youth to be grateful for the brave men and women who have fought for our country. Lest we Forget."
Parkes High School captains Kelsey Mann and Thomas Burkitt were grateful for the opportunity to represent the modern youth of Parkes on Anzac Day.
"It's a privilege to offer our insights into Anzac Day from the standpoint of the younger generation and as representatives of Parkes High School," Kelsey said.
"As members of Parkes' modern youth we recognise the importance of Anzac Day in honouring and commemorating the soldiers and military personnel who bravely served and continue to serve our country," Thomas said.
"Today's youth still holds immense respect for the ANZACS and their courage. More children and families are attending dawn services and Anzac Day ceremonies yearly, taking time to pay their respects to the soldiers who served to grant us our freedom."
"The values and achievements of the ANZACS remain ingrained in the educational curriculum of today's youth instilling a sense of gratitude and honour amongst students and the younger generation. We continue to look up to and inspire to embody the values and courage that past and current ANZACS have shown. This is reflected in our modern setting as the increasing numbers of Parkes High students work towards joining our defence forces empowered by the selfless actions of those who came before us," Kelsey said.
"We are still touched by the anzac service over 100 years later due to timeless stories, photos and medals of our elders and the gift of living freely without danger or loss. The ANZACS not only gave us the freedom to live our lives at the cost of theirs but they also gave us a sense of hope," Thomas said.
"The hope they gifted us was the hope of Australia maintaining a positive future free from conflict and loss. The modern generation of youth is more sheltered from warfare and conflict due to the ANZACS duties and this gives us the feeling of looking forward to what the future holds and for Australia's youth."
"The ANZACS were defined as ones who showed great bravery, loyalty, discipline, endurance and mateship," Kelsey said.
"For the demonstration of these traits and their acts carried out through Gallipoli and other battles we as the modern youth believe that we should pay our respects towards them not only during a moment of silence but everyday as we lear and strive to demonstrate these traits ourselves, we must be courageous and fight for what we believe even during the hardest of times we must never give up and strive to be stronger, greater and respect others just like the ANZACS before us.
for the admiration and thankfulness we as the modern youth still hold for them we are prepared and grateful to thank the anzacs for eternity."
"Lest we forget."
