It's been two weeks since Parkes Spaceman and Orange CYMS fought out an epic 32-30 battle but the legacy of that match lived on until Thursday night (August 4).
Both Ethan Bereyne from CYMS and Parkes' Rusiate Lawanikula faced the Judiciary Panel after a melee mid-way through the second half.
Bereyne was charged with coming from a distance to become involved in a fight, with an early plea he would've faced a five match suspension.
His appeal was successful though, coming away with a two-week suspension, with a three-week suspended sentence.
Bereyne will be available for the first semi-final next weekend.
Lawanikula was charged with unnecessary contact/heavy contact where an early plea would've seen him suspended for three matches. He also came away with a two-week suspension and three-week suspended sentence.
Parkes' Semi Vakatalai was also charged with striking another player but accepted a two-match ban.
CYMS' Will Cusack was charged with coming from a distance to become involved in a fight and contested his decision before being found guilty at the panel. He received a four-match ban, however it was reduced to two thanks to a clean record.
But wait there's more.
Sam Dwyer was originally charged for striking against CYMS but had it changed to careless/reckless high tackle by the Western Region Judiciary.
He was found guilty at the panel and received a two-match penalty but had one match suspended for good behaviour for 12 months. He is free to play this week against Wellington Cowboys.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
