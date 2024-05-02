Waste To Art launches for 2024 and features packaging

Waste 2 Art is a community art exhibition and competition open to all residents in the NetWaste Region.
The exhibition showcases creative works made from reused waste materials with the aim to challenge peoples' perceptions about 'rubbish' and celebrate the reuse and recycling of waste through art.
Waste 2 Art provides an innovative approach to waste education and invites individuals, schools and community groups to take up the challenge, creating a new life for materials that would otherwise have been thrown away or considered useless.
Over the years many materials have been used, such as soft plastics, tin cans, bottle tops, plastic bags, parts from rusty farm machinery, scrap metal and bread tags.
Instead of ending up in landfill, these waste materials can be turned into fantastic works of art.
Deputy Mayor of Parkes Shire, Cr Marg Applebee, highlighted her passion for this initiative, emphasising its role in inspiring sustainable thinking within the community.
"Council proudly supports the Waste 2 Art exhibition and competition as it empowers our residents to creatively reuse waste and think of ways to reduce its harmful impact on our environment," Cr Applebee said.
"This event provides a fun and engaging way for everyone to participate in important conversations about waste. I encourage all residents to get involved and put their creativity to the test," she added.
The competition will include categories to challenge and stimulate the imagination.
Competition Categories
A specific waste item is featured as the theme for Waste to Art each year, in an attempt to highlight problem issues, and this year the theme is Packaging.
Entry forms for Waste 2 Art are available from Parkes Shire Library, with entries closing May 15.
Entries can be dropped off at the library. Contact Sharon Degeling on 6861 2309 for further details.
Alternatively, entry forms can be download from the NetWaste website www.netwaste.com.au and emailed to Sharon.Degeling@parkes.nsw.gov.au.
Parkes Shire Council is excited to announce that we will also be hosting the Waste 2 Art regional
competition from August 10 to 31, 2024. Winners from our local competition will showcase in the regional competition.
