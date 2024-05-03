Get your flu vaccination today

It's time to get your flu shot and Parkes Pharmacy can help, now offering vaccinations for people over five years of age.
The flu vaccine can protect you and others around you from getting sick this flu season - and Parkes Pharmacy partner, Lochie Pettiford, says influenza can make you seriously ill.
"It can go all the way to severe respiratory illness which really works the immune system, that's where you can spread that strain around and also make yourself quite sick," he said.
"The flu shots are preventing that. There are a range of new boosters that may help to strengthen your immune system too but specifically targeted to flu there's the flu vaccine that can help.
"The vaccine consists of four strains like normal and those four strains are selected to give the best protection across what's currently going around and the big bad cases of the flu.
"The vaccine is targeted towards that, you get your broad spectrum protection and you're also targeting high risk strains."
While flu season is officially May to October, there are significantly high figures already this year for reported influenza.
NSW has recorded almost 15,000 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza this year, with the national total currently at 35,000.
NIP funding is available for those over 65 years and those with specific medical conditions.
The flu vaccine can also be co-administered with a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines providing a great chance to get up to date with needed shots in one trip to the pharmacy.
Bookings can be made online or the team in-store can help you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.