Birmingham 2022: Silver for Hockeyroos at Williams' first Commonwealth Games

By Josh Callinan
August 8 2022 - 1:48pm
SILVER LINING: Parkes' Mariah Williams (fourth from the right) has claimed a silver medal, alongside her Hockeyroo teammates, at her first Commonwealth Games. Photo: Commonwealth Games Australia

Mariah Williams has scored her second international medal in as many months with Commonwealth Games silver now sitting alongside World Cup bronze.

