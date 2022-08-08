Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Sports results from August 6-7 for Parkes teams

Updated August 8 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BARNSTORMING: Powerful Parkes prop Tikoko Noke scored a pair of tries and was near impossible to bring down in Parkes' win over Wellington. Photo: Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Facebook page

Central West Premier League Hockey

Men: ST PAT'S 4 defeated PARKES UNITED 0

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.