Men: ST PAT'S 4 defeated PARKES UNITED 0
Women: ST PAT'S 2 (Millie Fulton, Mish Somers) defeated PARKES 0
Round 18: BATHURST '75 4 (Agieg Aluk, Damien Booth, Luke Mutton, Thomas Rooke) defeated PARKES COBRAS 2 (Alec Bateson)
Peter McDonald Premiership round 16: PARKES SPACEMEN 36 (Tikiko Rokodelana 2, Sam Dwyer, Chad Porter, Jake Porter, unknown tries; Chad Porter 6 goals) defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 14 (Randel Dowling, Mackenzie Dutfield, Justin Toomey-White tries; Mason Williams goal)
Reserve grade: -
U18s round 16: PARKES SPACEMEN 42 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 8
League tag round 10: PARKES 52 defeated WELLINGTON 8
Saturday, 13 August at Jack Arrow Oval, Bathurst: 2pm PMP First Grade Elimination Final - Bathurst St Pat's (3rd Gp 10) v Parkes Spacemen (4th Gp 11)
Sunday, 14 August at Apex Oval, Dubbo:
Woodbridge Cup round 14 men:
Woodbridge Cup round 14 league tag:
Rugby union
New Holland Cup first grade: PARKES BOARS 81 defeated CSU 22
Second grade: PARKES BOARS defeated CSU via forfeit
Women: -
Senior men Tier Two round 13: Parkes Panthers Tier 2 4.4 6.8 7.12 7.13 (55) defeated Orange Tigers Tier 2 0.0 0.1 0.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: Parkes Panthers Tier 2: J.Ralph 3, A.Boyd 1, M.Bruce 1, M.Stubberfield 1; Orange Tigers Tier 2: C.Luff 1, J.Hannus 1, J.Armstrong 1
