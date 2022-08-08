Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Spacemen defeated Wellington Cowboys 36-14 in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 8 2022 - 8:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOP: Parkes halfback Chad Porter has been impressive during 2022 and has now finished as the Peter McDonald Premiership's top point-scorer. Picture: NICK GUTHRIE

A strong second-half performance for Parkes Spacemen has led them to a tough win over Wellington Cowboys on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.