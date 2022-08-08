A strong second-half performance for Parkes Spacemen has led them to a tough win over Wellington Cowboys on Sunday.
After a slow start, the Spacemen got back to their best in front of their home crowd, running away with a 36-14 win in the final round of Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP).
Spacemen captain-coach Jack Creith feels the win has pushed the side in the right direction ahead of a do-or-die finals campaign.
"The first half was a bit scrappy which is always the case in a game where on the ladder it won't affect any results," he said.
"But confidence-wise you want to be winning that game before you go into elimination footy so we really turned it around in the second half.
"We really started playing some classy footy and it was certainly good to finish that way."
Parkes has become known for their attacking style of play in 2022, with short kicks and flick passes on show.
Creith has said all season he believes his side is at their best when they attack teams, something which they did on Sunday.
"It felt really good to finish the way we did, we got better as the game went on," he said.
"I think the times where we are not under as much pressure we can tend to go into our shell a little bit.
"It was really good to have the final stanza where we played the way we wanted to and the blokes got some good results."
Tikoko Noke scored a pair of tries for Parkes during the win and Creith opted to use the powerful prop in a different role for the match.
"I actually started him (Noke) because I wanted to see how many minutes he could punch through," he said.
"He did a really good job in his first stint and did a bit of work.
"Then when he came back for the second stint he scored his two tries, a bloke his size with a bit of steam up should be scoring two tries a game.
"If we had him from the start of the year he might be the competition's top try-scorer because you just can't stop him close to the line."
With the last PMP round now wrapped up, Parkes' Chad Porter finished the season as the competition's top points-scorer, something which has his coach excited.
"He's been good every year but just gone to another level," he said.
"His goal kicking has been really good so instead of going up by fours we are going up by sixes and that really helps."
Parkes will now face Bathurst St Pats in their first final on Saturday afternoon, a side Creith is quite familiar with.
"It is really good to show your wares and have those crossover games," he said.
"Now that we are coming into St Pats, it feels like we've gone full circle and start again.
"It's really exciting."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
