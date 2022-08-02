Parkes Champion-Post
Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day returns to Central West Livestock Exchange

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:45pm
EVENT RETURNS: Organisers of the Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day are hoping that by offering the event online and in person they will be able to reach more people. Photo: SUPPLIED

Farmers, contract harvesters, transport operators, pilot drivers and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day in person at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange or online via Zoom on Thursday, August 11.

