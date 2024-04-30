Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vintage truck hits the road

By Jeff McClurg
April 30 2024 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Johnson has gotten his 1928 Chevrolet 1.5 tonne truck back on the road again after a brief restoration. Image supplied.
Dan Johnson has gotten his 1928 Chevrolet 1.5 tonne truck back on the road again after a brief restoration. Image supplied.

Imagine owning a car that's almost 100 years old and getting it back on the road. That's exactly what Dan Johnson from the Central West Car Club has done.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.