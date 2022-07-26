Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Young Professionals inaugural social networking event

By Newsroom
July 26 2022 - 10:00pm
PERFECT VENUE: The first Parkes Young Professionals social networking event will take place at the Cooke Park Pavilion on August 10. Photo: Neil Westcott

Young professionals in Parkes now have a group to call their own to help them connect with like-minded individuals and network.

