Young professionals in Parkes now have a group to call their own to help them connect with like-minded individuals and network.
Parkes Young Professionals is a free 18 years and over group supported by the Country Universities Centre in Parkes, who is thrilled to announce its inaugural social networking session.
The first session will be held on Wednesday, August 10 from 6pm to 10pm at the new Cooke Park Pavilion and Multipurpose Centre.
The event is free and includes complimentary catering and drinks for those in attendance.
These sessions are expected to become regular chances for young local and transient professionals to meet in a social networking setting, allowing them to share skills and experiences, and build relationships.
"We hope that in doing so, we can promote longer retention rates for transient and relocating professionals, let our local professionals gain skills and knowledge from them, and provide our industry partners with a community-based professional group to use in attraction strategies," Parkes Country Universities Centre manager Jacob Cass said.
"Our first event will focus on building on the model through consultation with the attendees about how we can be of service to them through the Parkes Young Professionals community."
Mr Cass said he and the Country Universities Centre, a not-for-profit organisation, are very keen to grow this initiative.
They're inviting one and all young professionals from across the Parkes Shire to attend their first social networking event.
There are 50 tickets available and Mr Cass said they have already reserved 15 places.
Tickets for the August 10 event can be reserved by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/parkes-young-professionals-tickets-390269525657?fs=e&s=cl
For enquiries call Jacob Cass on 0409 119 933 or email jacob.cass@cucparkes.edu.au.
