The NSW Government has shortlisted three groups to submit proposals to deliver an energy from waste facility within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct (SAP).
It will be part of the precinct's circular economy and is expected to drive jobs in new industries in the Central West.
In its announcement Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation said the government is taking a considered approach to facilitate the establishment of a facility that considers the priorities of the Parkes community and reduces carbon emissions by diverting waste from landfill, supports investment in the area and meets international standards for eco-industrial precincts.
The proposed facility was identified during the precinct's master planning as a key part of attracting ongoing investment into the precinct through the supply of reliable energy to support heavy energy users and achieve the precinct's sustainability goals.
The three consortia shortlisted to submit binding proposals in the Parkes precinct are one, New Energy Corporation Pty Ltd; two, Veolia Recycling & Recovery Pty Ltd and I-Environment Investments Pacific Pty Ltd; and three, Tribe Infrastructure Australia Pty Ltd, Masdar Tribe Australia Pty Ltd, Acciona Concesiones S.L., John Beever (AUST.) Pty Limited and Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd.
The proposed energy from waste facility will be part of the dedicated resource recovery and recycling sub-precinct in the Parkes SAP, which is made up of six sub-precincts.
"In NSW, proposed energy from waste facilities are required to comply with strict new emissions standards set out in the NSW Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Energy from Waste Policy Statement, that meet and exceed world's best practice," Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation said.
"The government expects to award the tender in late-2022 at which time the successful proponent will proceed to apply for the relevant planning and environmental approvals."
An online Q&A session with energy from waste experts is being held for the Parkes community this Thursday, August 4 from 5-6pm.
The government said it will continue to work closely with Parkes Shire Council, stakeholders and the community throughout this process.
"Energy from waste has been safely and effectively used around the world for the past 50 years, with over 2000 plants operating worldwide, including over 1000 in Japan, over 400 across Europe and at least 80 in the United States," Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation said.
There are three large-scale energy from waste facilities proceeding in Western Australia and a further three approved in Victoria.
For more information on energy from waste and the Parkes precinct people can visit: rgdc.nsw.gov.au/precincts/parkes
