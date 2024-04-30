Parkes Champion-Post
Ben Michalk returns home

By Madeline Blackstock
April 30 2024 - 3:43pm
Doug, Jack, Benjamin, Rebecca, Shirley and Peter Michalk. Photo Jenny Kingham
Warrant Officer Class Two Benjamin Michalk delivered an inspiring speech to the Parkes community at the Parkes Anzac Day service as this year's guest speaker.

