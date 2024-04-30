Ben Michalk returns home

"The ANZACS have shown us we have the qualities and ability to face challenges together and overcome. To put community before self, to be courageous, determined, self reliant and strong we should be proud of our heritage. The men and women who fought for the ANZAC spirit made sure those who led them earnt their respect. They all understood the values of independence, freedom, fairness and above all the process of willingness to defeat those things if we need be because freedom only survives as long as people are willing to defend it.