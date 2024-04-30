Ben Michalk returns home

Warrant Officer Class Two Benjamin Michalk delivered an inspiring speech to the Parkes community at the Parkes Anzac Day service as this year's guest speaker.
Originally rom Cookamidgera he attended Parkes High School.
Warrant Officer Class Two Michalk was joined at the Parkes services by his family including Parkes locals, his parents, Peter and Shirley Michalk, his brother Doug Michalk and his wife and two children.
Warrant Officer Class Two Michalk's speech:
"Ladies and gentlemen, pristine guests, fellow veterans, thank you for giving me the opportunity to join you at this Anzac Day ceremony. To me it's a great privilege to be here back in my home town to represent the defence force. We meet here today not to glorify war, to praise victors, but to remember those who served our country, during times of conflict, crisis and to reflect upon their selfless sacrifice.
"To all Australians Anzac Day is a tradition paid for in blood and celebrated in our freedom. It is a day in which not only do we salute the ANZACS but in paying tribute to them we also take the opportunity to invigorate our national pride and spirit.
"On this day, 1915 a group of volunteers, Australian and New Zealand soldiers found themselves upon the dawn at a small beach in Gallipoli. Many of these men were only teenagers, some as young as 16. All were anxious to prove their courage and their national identity.
"Over the eight months following the landing those young Australians underwent a trial by order and a total of 36,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers were killed or wounded at Gallipoli. But in those terrible battles young Australians and New Zealanders earned the reputation of courage, self alliance, initiative and mateship.
"The experience drew Australians together as a nation and established a national character. The standard that they set and the Australian spirit have been handed down ever since to all Australian soldiers, sailors and airmen who fought from World War 1, World War 2, Korea, Vietnam, The Gulf, Afghanistan and so many peacekeeping operations throughout the world.
"The ANZACS have shown us we have the qualities and ability to face challenges together and overcome. To put community before self, to be courageous, determined, self reliant and strong we should be proud of our heritage. The men and women who fought for the ANZAC spirit made sure those who led them earnt their respect. They all understood the values of independence, freedom, fairness and above all the process of willingness to defeat those things if we need be because freedom only survives as long as people are willing to defend it.
"This is the spirit of ANZAC, the spirit we must always pass on for generations.
"Lest we forget."
