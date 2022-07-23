It's been almost 50 years since the Class of 1970-75 last stepped onto the grounds of Parkes High School as students.
And it's been 27 years since the last school reunion, held in 1995.
But come October, these same class mates will come together, from near and far, to renew old friendships and relive memories.
After two false starts - Covid-19 getting in the way of a 2020 reunion and then again for a rescheduled event in 2021 - a hard-working committee is determined 2022 is their year.
The reunion is for Parkes High students who started there in 1970 and finished any year up to 1975.
Now as life slowly returns to almost-normal, the reunion will take place over the weekend of Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9.
And the committee said everyone is invited.
The trips down memory lane will kick-off with a meet and greet on the Friday night at the Cambridge Hotel from 6pm until late.
The gathering's main celebration will be the Saturday night at the Parkes Golf Club, from 6pm until late.
A courtesy bus will be available for pick-up and drop-off at the club.
And to recover from all the fun, laughter and reminiscing - and perhaps an ale or two - Sunday will be the "recovery barbecue brunch" at Bushmans Dam at 10.30am.
For more information, people can contact Paula Harrison on 0409 308 819 or Anita Medcalf on 0429 926 766, or email 2020parkeshsreunion@gmail.com.
The committee has also created a Facebook page for class mates to join to keep in touch and updated - Parkes HS Reunion Started 1970- Finished 1975.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
