Main western rail line now operational after huge landslide; over 60,000 tonnes of goods now off regional roads

By Nick McGrath
Updated July 29 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway is pleased the main western rail line is back in operation after a landslide wiped out a section of the track in July.

Tens of thousands of tonnes are again being transported over the Blue Mountains on the main western rail line after work to repair the luckless track was fast tracked, "improving safety and reducing congestion" on our main highways in the process.

Editor, Central Western Daily

