After celebrating their 17th consecutive number one country single release in April, The Wolfe Brothers are back and they're on tour.
Following gigs in Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and the NSW coast, the duo will head inland to the Central West this month.
It's all part of their massive 'Startin' Something' tour around the country, which sees them on the road until December.
They'll be performing at the Parkes Leagues Club on Friday, August 12 and the Dubbo RSL Club on Saturday, August 13 - both shows featuring special guest and Parkes country music artist Raechel Whitchurch.
The community will have the opportunity to hear The Wolfe Brothers' new sassy duet that was released in June, Something Good's Gonna Happen featuring long-time mate Amy Sheppard.
The duet is the epitome of a good-time song, a track that needs the volume turned up a notch - or three - and one that makes it impossible not to get up and move to.
It's no surprise it is already one of the most popular songs on The Wolfe Brothers' live set, and is one of three duets from the Kids On Cassette album.
Something Good's Gonna Happen is the sixth and final single off the album and it is the song The Wolfe Brothers couldn't wait to share with fans.
"This is one of those songs that's always just had a good vibe about it from the day we wrote it," Nick Wolfe said in the band's tour announcement.
"It's become a staple in the live set and we're excited to finally get it out on the radio waves."
Penned in Nashville with Drew Kennedy, Something Good's Gonna Happen was a song that was just meant to be written.
"It all happened so quickly I don't even remember how we started," Nick said.
"I think it was basically a case of 'let's just write something that feels good!' When we got the chorus, we knew we had something very cool on our hands and then Drew pulled out the second verse with the Dolly and Kenny references and we were flying!
"When it came time to record, we thought it'd be the perfect track to join forces with Amy Sheppard, who we've got huge respect for."
2022 has already been massive for The Wolfe Brothers. Aside from celebrating number 1 country singles and being on a nation-wide tour, the duo took home two Golden Guitars at the Australian Country Music Awards at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in April.
They won Duo of the Year and Contemporary Country Album of the Year for their latest release Kids On Cassette.
In between tour shows, The Wolfe Brothers are also putting the finishing touches on their sixth studio album, recorded and co-produced with Aussie country music industry legend Rod McCormack. The next album is slated for an early 2023 release.
