Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

The Wolfe Brothers to visit Parkes during their 'Startin' something' tour

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOUR: Tom and Nick Wolfe from The Wolfe Brothers are coming to Parkes and Dubbo next week. Photo: EM JENSEN

After celebrating their 17th consecutive number one country single release in April, The Wolfe Brothers are back and they're on tour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.