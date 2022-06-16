Parkes tennis players busy with rep duties

Parkes Public School is into the final of the Western Region section of the NSWPSSA Victor Kelly Trophy.
They will play Tottenham Central on Wednesday at 10am in Parkes.
Harry Yelland, Savannah Latu and Anna Orr have been training well and playing in some regional match play events to hone their skills while Boyd Hutchins has been busy with his multitude of other sports and will slot into the team for game day.
Eight sets of singles, doubles and mixed doubles will make up the final with the winning team to advance to the NSW quarter finals.
Cowra will host the Central West regional match play event this Sunday.
Lachlan Orr will compete in the 10s, Anna Orr and Savannah Latu in the 12s and Ella McColl will contest the 14s.
Harry Yelland will jump up to the 18s this round and will thrive in the challenge of playing much more physically and mentally demanding matches.
The next Central West RMS will be in Parkes, August 14.
Great to see St Josephs School Peak Hill and Bogan Gate Public School taking advantage of the Sporting Schools Funding and enjoying four weeks and eight weeks respectively of tennis in their schools.
Coach Helen Magill, along with her schools based trainee Lily McCormick have been on the road and thoroughly enjoying their weekly visits to the smaller schools in the Parkes Shire.
Also congratulations to Joseph Tanswell and Ethan Hunt who were successful in making the Western CHS Open boys team after trials held in Orange last week. Sam Rivett also trialled and made it through to the final playoff round.
The NSW Country Championships are in Forster early July.
This is a fabulous event for Country juniors and Opens and is always well supported with over 800 entries across both events.
Parkes will have players travelling north for this event which unfortunately was cancelled in 2021.
Rally4Ever continues on a Thursday morning 9.30-10.30am each week.
Anyone is welcome to come along and join in with all the fun activities and games and forget about what else might be bothering you in life.
Nothing like some exercise and socialising to improve your wellbeing.
Monday night ladies saw an early start and it was Toni Unger and Leanne Miles who were quick out of the blocks in the Blue group and scored 3 from 3 wins while young guns Lily McCormick and super sub Phoebe Forbes were dominant in the red group.
Tuesday night mixed teams and the players were keen to get on court after being washed out last week.
Wasted Potential and The Match-Ups had a cracking match. Sam Rivett subbed in for Match-Ups and took on the experienced Darren Fisher in the singles.
There were plenty of rallies throughout the night with Wasted Potential winning 5 sets to 1.
Janelle Goodsell scored the point for The Match-ups with a convincing singles win over Greg Magill.
One Hit Wonders extended their overall comp lead after blitzing The Agitators 5 sets to 1 in the final match for round 7.
The Agitators missed their fearless captain James Cain but no doubt he'll be back steering the team around the court again soon.
Next Tuesday, June 21 will be the washed-out week and the finals and playoffs will now be on June 28.
