As Chad Porter lined up the conversion after Parkes' final try on Sunday afternoon, teammate Will Wardle gestured to the crowd and delighted the Spacemen faithful while infuriating those from Forbes.
The match was all but over with nine minutes to go and Wardle was calling for the noise to go to an even higher level as his side got one over its fiercest rivals.
The Spacemen scored a 34-14 win at Pioneer Oval to secure the George Wright Shield for this year and make it four successive Peter McDonald Premiership victories.
"It's always good beating Forbes at home. It doesn't get much better," Porter said post-game.
"We always mark this date in the calendar and we're always pumped for it."
And as for Wardle, the former NSW Country back-rower who starred throughout his first southern derby match?
"He loves it. You'd think he's a local the way he carries on," Porter laughed.
"He's a legend and everyone gets around him. He's good for us."
The injection of newcomers, namely former Thirlmere Roosters player Wardle and Fijians Jim Dabea and Tikoko Rokodelana, has helped take the Spacemen up a notch this season.
After a somewhat slow start to the competition due to injuries and a delay in the Fijian contingent's arrival, the Spacemen are currently one of the Peter McDonald Premiership's form teams.
Despite having captain-coach Jack Creith still sidelined by injury, Parkes shot out of the blocks in front of another blockbuster long weekend crowd on Sunday.
The hosts scored the opening try in their first set before forcing a dropout from the restart and it wasn't until roughly the seventh minute when Forbes finally got meaningful time with the ball in hand.
The Magpies eventually levelled it up at 6-all but Parkes fullback-turned-hooker Sam Dwyer produced two neat try assists in the final five minutes of the first half to set-up a 18-6 lead and give his side all the momentum.
The Spacemen kept setting the tone up front and rolling forward after the break and two more tries before the 60-minute mark took the game right away from Forbes.
"We had a few injuries at the start and that slowed us up," Porter said, his side having failed to win a game in the first four rounds.
"We're still waiting on Creithy and there's a few other niggling injuries but once we get everyone on the paddock I reckon we'll be pretty dangerous.
"It's good to know we've still got boys to come back in and it's starting to fall into shape now."
While the newcomers have added plenty to the Parkes side, so much still relies on the core group who have been in the first grade side for the best part of a decade.
Sam Dwyer was electric from dummy half on Saturday and his running game gave Forbes all sort of headaches and a perfect short ball put Porter over just before the break.
Porter is his side's leading try-scorer this season and was his reliable self in the number seven on Sunday while Joe Dwyer scored a first-half double, lock Jake Porter got through plenty of work and Jacob Smede was safe at fullback all afternoon.
"Everyone turned up today and it was really good," Porter said, before touching on his try-scoring efforts.
"I've been trying to run it a bit more this year and it's working, so I'm just going with it."
While the Parkes fans stayed after the game to watch their side presented with the George Wright Shield, many of those in black and white left before the final whistle.
After winning each of their first three games this year, the Magpies have now only won once in the past four rounds.
The absence of key men - namely inspirational lock Jake Grace - didn't help on Sunday but captain Nick Greenhalgh was forced to admit they were no match for Parkes' powerful forward pack and he paid credit to the work of halves Porter and Joe Dwyer.
"It's obviously very disappointing to let the score-line blow out a bit," Greenhalgh said.
"We turned up with a good attitude and the warm-up was good but we did too much defence early and Parkes had all the running.
"Full credit to them because they kept coming all day. They had big fellas off the bench and we couldn't handle them.
"Their halves were really good and you can't give a side like Parkes too much ball. We did and they out us to the sword a bit."
Forbes always relies on the platform set by its forward pack and Greenhalgh said the plan was no different on Sunday despite taking on a Parkes side with the likes of Wardle, Rokodelana, Brandon Tago and Benny Cokanisiga up front.
"We came with the plan to roll through the middle today and coming up against a big Parkes pack we still wanted to do that," Greenhalgh said.
"We wanted to play our shape off the back of that but it wasn't really working. We did a lot of defence and it took a lot of gas out of the boys."
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
