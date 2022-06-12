Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes dominates despite big Parkes Under 18s effort in rugby league derby

Updated June 13 2022 - 12:20am, first published June 12 2022 - 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes' young Spacemen had their work cut out for them in the junior feature of Sunday's twin town contest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.