League tag sets scene with 32-8 derby win

India Draper's league tag squad kicked off Sunday's twin town derby in style, sealing a convincing 32-8 over the Magpies.
Celebrating that the Spacecats are building to what looks like another solid western league tag campaign, Draper paid tribute to Forbes.
"It was a great game," she said post-match on Sunday.
"Parkes against Forbes - it's always a big rivalry no matter where we are on the ladder - it's never an easy game.
"They get to us a lot, being Forbes, but I think today really stuck to our game plan.
"We did what we said we needed to do."
The 2022 Spacecats are a young side, with four players doubling up from junior ranks each week for the senior side.
They look to be heading in the right direction: after a tough first two rounds against Dubbo CYMS and Macquarie, Sunday's win makes four in a row for the Parkes team.
"In recent weeks we have struggled with points in the critical moments but today we took every chance we had," Draper said.
"Being Forbes, you can't let those chances go.
"So I think we took our chances when we had them and kept building on those moments."
Coach Dave Simpson says the team has been building every week, developing their combinations as the experienced players come alongside the younger.
"Having the juniors come up and get that experience is only going to mean we've got a longer generation and skillset that we can provide not that this year but for many years to come," a happy Draper said.
While the captain was everywhere on the field on Sunday, she paid tribute to her team for their hard work - and particularly winger Jorja Mann.
"Effort effort effort is what she puts in," Draper said.
"She was rewarded today with a try and she smiled all the way back to the halfway line. I think those key moments in the girls that really deserve it is what makes this team great."
The visitors were by no means disappointed with trip north.
The Magpies too are in a building phase, with new coach Trae Merritt and leaders Samantha Thornton and Jess Ruge pleased with how they met the Parkes challenge.
"We've got a lot of positives out of that, we're just going to build on it next week and see how we go from there but we got a lot of our basics right, I reckon," Thornton said post-match.
The Magpies had struggled for numbers but on Sunday had seven players on their bench, something to celebrate for a side that looked in danger of folding at the start of the year, Merritt said.
"It's not like they're just players that are coming in to make up the numbers they're actually quality players on our team," Merritt said.
"We're very very happy with what's going on.
"There's five that can go through (to finals) and there's only five teams in our comp so we'll be in semi-final footy no matter what, but hopefully when it comes to that time of year we will be at our best, we can get a couple of wins together and we'll be right," he said.
