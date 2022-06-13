She's represented Australia at two Olympics, World Cups and numerous international tournaments over 10 years.
But Parkes' Mariah Williams has never competed at a Commonwealth Games.
That is, until now.
The 27-year-old, who first stepped onto the international stage at just 17, is among 12 Commonwealth Games debutantes that will represent Australia in women's hockey at next month's Games in Birmingham.
While the side may appear somewhat inexperienced with the 12 debutantes in the 18-player squad, there's nothing inexperienced about Williams.
She has 93 caps under her belt and this week she flies out with the Australian Women's hockey team to begin their World Cup preparations in Europe.
Williams hasn't had the best of luck when it has come to the Commonwealth Games.
An on-going groin injury in 2017 and surgery in 2018 ruled her out of a home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, as well as the World Cup in London and Champions Trophy in China.
Her rehabilitation included a six-month stint at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
Prior to this, knee surgery made her ineligible for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Hopefully that is all about to change.
The Hockeyroos will be out to go one better this year following a silver medal during their Gold Coast campaign.
The Hockeyroos will come up against New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya in Pool B.
Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles said the Hockeyroos would be supported to the hilt as they set out to win a fifth gold medal from seven Commonwealth Games appearances.
"It's a huge honour to represent Australia at any time, let alone a major event such as the Commonwealth Games," he said.
"All of Australia will be watching and supporting them from back home and we wish the team every success."
Hockey will be played on all 11 days of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 29 to August 8, with the Hockeyroos' first pool match on July 30.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
