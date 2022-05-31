Parkes Champion-Post
Curtain closes on Parkes M and D production of BIG

Christine Little
By Christine Little
May 31 2022 - 10:00pm
The curtain has closed on the amazing Parkes M and D production of BIG the Musical, with the cast and crew taking their final bow to huge applause on Sunday afternoon - and what a wonderful time they have had!

Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

