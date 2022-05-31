The curtain has closed on the amazing Parkes M and D production of BIG the Musical, with the cast and crew taking their final bow to huge applause on Sunday afternoon - and what a wonderful time they have had!
Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society members, and of course audiences, have praised the array of young, regional talent that was on show over three weeks.
On the day of its final performance, the Society posted to its Facebook page:
"What an amazing journey it has been. Hats off to all our cast/crew/band/volunteers who have made this production come to life."
Our photographer captured some moments from the final performance above.
Big - an adaptation of the coming-of-age 1980s film - was directed by Lisa Ramsey and had been a long time in the making, with COVID-19 and other factors delaying the production for six months.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
