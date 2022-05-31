After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's influenza season is expected to be severe.
That's why from Wednesday, June 1, a free flu jab will be available to all NSW residents in a month-long blitz, in an effort to combat the illness.
The NSW Government has reported a sharp increase in flu cases already and on Monday announced it will fund flu vaccinations at GPs and pharmacies until June 30.
This follows a similar announcement last week from the Queensland Government.
Parkes residents aged five years and over will be able to access the free vaccine from their GP or pharmacist.
GPs will continue to administer vaccines to people aged 6 months to five years old.
Pharmacist Arna Jasprizza at Ron Dunford Chemist in Parkes said it's the first time she's seen a move towards free flu vaccines.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there were 1140 cases of respiratory illness notified this week, compared with 766 in the previous week and 150 presentations and admissions to hospitals.
"We strongly urge everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones, as the virus is easily spread and potentially deadly," Dr Chant said.
"This is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years.
"If you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in.
"We also recommend a COVID-19 winter booster if you are eligible, as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time."
NSW Health has permitted pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to children aged five years old, reduced from 10 years, making it easier for families to be vaccinated together.
GPs will be reimbursed for any flu stock they have already purchased that is used in the month of June for this vaccination program.
The Commonwealth Government provides free flu vaccine for those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from the flu, including:
Other protective measures individuals can take include staying at home if sick and washing your hands.
Residents can find out more about how to protect themselves from the flu at www.nsw.gov.au/flu.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
