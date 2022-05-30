Parkes Champion-Post

Mariah's eyes on World Cup with Hockeyroos squad selection

Updated May 31 2022 - 2:05am, first published May 30 2022 - 9:00pm
Parkes' Mariah Williams is back in the international spotlight with selection in the Hockeyroos squad for the upcoming World Cup.

