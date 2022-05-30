Mariah's eyes on World Cup with Hockeyroos squad selection

Parkes' Mariah Williams is back in the international spotlight with selection in the Hockeyroos squad for the upcoming World Cup.
It's just two weeks until the Australian Women's hockey team flies out to begin their World Cup preparations in Europe and it's an exciting time for Mariah and the entire squad.
They're not long back from Trans Tasman triumph in New Zealand, their first chance at international game-time since last year's Olympics campaign.
Three of the team's veterans - Edwina Bone, Emily Chalker and Ashlee Wells - retired from international hockey in January this year and the World Cup squad now features five players with less than 10 games' experience.
"The Trans Tasman was a bit of a starting point, a new squad, a new era, which is exciting," Mariah said.
While there's still plenty of experience in the side - Mariah is nearing 100 Test caps - this side does have three debutantes.
"That brings a whole different view to the game," she said.
"In New Zealand we trialled a few new things, saw how they went, and we've got a few things to practice.
"I am - we are - pretty excited for the World Cup.
"It's in Spain and Amsterdam which is exciting, the hockey culture there is huge so there'll be big crowds."
Looking forward, Mariah's resolve has only been strengthened by the heartbreaking - and shock - Olympic quarter finals loss to India.
"It was a hard one - hard to swallow," Mariah said.
"Going into the next four years .. it fuels the fire.
"It's something that we have learned from and it fuels the fire."
The Hockeyroos open their World Cup campaign against Japan on July 2, take on Belgium on July 5 and South Africa on July 6.
Sixteen teams will compete in four pools, with the finals series from July 9.
The Hockeyroos then turn their attention immediately to the Commonwealth Games, which commence July 28 with the Hockeyroos' first pool match on July 30.
It's an exciting time for the sport after limited opportunities in the past couple of years due to COVID-19 - even in January the Hockeyroos had to withdraw from the Pro League due to travel restrictions.
So they've challenged themselves and each other in training, seeking out other opportunities - for example against the boys Under 18s team - to change things up and ensure they're giving themselves the best opportunities.
All the best, Mariah! We'll be cheering you on from Parkes!
