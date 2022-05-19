news, local-news,

The crowd roared its appreciation for the cast and crew of Big the Musical as the curtain fell on opening night - and the good news is that if you weren't in the audience last weekend, you've got two weeks to catch the show! Big the Musical is directed by Lisa Ramsey and features a host of local talent, including a number of young performers, from across our district. It's a fun story - an adaptation of the coming-of-age movie of the 1980s - with loads of music and dance to keep you entertained. Tickets are on sale now from www.parkesmandd2870@gmail.com or you can purchase tickets at box office on Sunday mornings from 10-12pm or one hour before shows at the door. Alternatively, you can email parkesmandd2870@gmail.com to arrange purchase if you cannot purchase through other means. Discover and parenting vouchers can be used on the website and at box office.

Big fun at Little Theatre as M and D's new musical opens