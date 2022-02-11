news, local-news,

Rapid Antigen Tests are now in stock at Parkes Pharmacy, and pharmacist Simon Blacker is encouraging those who are entitled to access some for free to collect them. Concession card holders can access up to 10 free rapid antigen tests across a three-month period so they can test themselves for COVID-19. These are available to people who hold a: Mr Blacker says the local pharmacy has received a big delivery of the rapid tests, both nasal and oral fluid, and the pharmacy has a simple procedure for distribution. Mr Blacker says it's been very, very busy but it's reassuring for people to know the tests are now available. "It's now important that people know they can get them free if they are eligible," he added. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Parkes SAP receiving 'critical' high-speed fibre network - Project Sprouts brings allied health boost to Peak Hill - Get to know your local businesses: The store with 'beautiful things' Importantly, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 please do not attend the pharmacy to get a test, please make a phone call to arrange delivery or get a friend or relative to help you. Of course, you can attend the drive-through clinic near the hockey fields between 9am and midday each day. We're now gaining an understanding of how to store and use the RATs: Mr Blacker said they should be treated not unlike medicine and protected from heat and light. "It's important to read the instructions," he said, and your pharmacy teams are always available to answer your questions too.

