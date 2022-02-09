news, local-news,

FAMED American writer Ralph Waldo Emerson once said 'flowers are a proud assertion that a ray of beauty out values all the utilities in the world' - and there are plenty of rays of beauty shining out from the newly-opened Little Blooms Arrangements store in Parkes. Owned and run by Parkes born-and-bred sisters Dimity and Rani Ross, the business primarily does floral arrangements, and is already popular amongst locals, having spent the last couple of years selling their wares online. Dimity told the Parkes Champion Post that it had been a long journey to finally open a bricks and mortar store on Tuesday. "We had our first birthday in November, so we've been open for not even 18 months," she said. "I'm doing it with my sister and I only just moved back to Parkes in November. "I started the business when I lived in Melbourne and was shipping stuff up to Rani, so it has taken a little while to get to this point," said Dimity. Opening a store has been a long-held dream for the sisters, and Dimity said they were really keen for people to physically be able to see their arrangements. "It was always in the back of my mind just so people could see in-person what we were making," she said. "It's been really really great for us to show everyone the different types of flowers and explain what preserved flowers are and things like that. "I was really picky on finding the right shop, something not too big and it's right next to Big W in a great spot. "It was this little concrete dungeon and now we've been able to turn it into this beautiful, white, bright little haven. "The most important thing for us was to bring to Parkes just beautiful things that you can order and deliver, and see in-person all the different plants, arrangements and candles" said Dimity. What is really special about these two girls and their business is not necessarily all the amazing things they produce and sell, or even the fact that they now have their own store. It's that this is not your usual florist - it is brilliantly different and, most importantly, comes from genuine care and love for their trade and customers. "It's completely different to a florist you might find in a city," said Dimity. "We aren't florists, we're kinda self-taught and just enjoy learning more and more and selling beautiful things. "It's already nerve-wracking opening a store and I just couldn't imagine doing it without support of family, friends and the community. "My sister and I are really close so it's particularly great to do this with her," Dimity said. You can find out more at https://littlebloomsarrangements.com/ or by searching for Little Blooms Arrangements on Facebook.

