The good news for Parkes' infrastructure projects keeps coming with the announcement a high-speed fibre network has been finalised for the Special Activation Precinct (SAP). The Parkes Shire Council's telecommunications partner, Lumea, is now providing secure, scalable and high-speed Lumea Carrier Ethernet and Lumea Business Internet along Brolgan road, where the Parkes SAP is located. Businesses along the path will benefit from full fibre drop-off flexibility, and connectivity up to 10 gigabytes per/second or higher, with options to connect onto the Lumea Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) ecosystem for edge computing and cloud connectivity. Parkes Shire Council Mayor Ken Keith OAM said it was brilliant to see vital technological improvements for the region. "It's great to see cutting-edge infrastructure delivered in Parkes that will improve the digital connectivity in the region and benefit local businesses located in the SAP." Lumea Head of Telecommunications, Glenn Wood, said better digital connectivity for Parkes will help accelerate the economic growth of the region, which includes key industries of agriculture and mining, as well as a strong transport and logistics industry. "I'm extremely proud of the delivery of high speed network services that sees the Parkes business community benefit from faster and more scalable data services," he said. "Businesses located in the SAP, including SCT Logistics, Master Pet's Pet Care Kitchen and Pacific National, as well as future businesses in the area, will have access to speeds and performance that rival metropolitan centres. "Fibre really is the critical infrastructure of the modern economy, and that's why bridging the digital divide between regional and urban centres is of such high importance to us at Lumea," said Mr Wood. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Horror ending after crash north of Peak Hill - Get to know your local businesses: The store with 'beautiful things' - Project Sprouts brings allied health boost to Peak Hill The fibre network was built using the existing Lumea Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) backbone network combined with self-build underground and aerial fibre in conjunction with utilities partner Essential Energy. Mark Beasley, Head of TelBU with Essential Energy, said the two businesses were partnering to deliver very vital updates to regional NSW, which often gets left behind the metropolitan areas. "We are committed to playing a significant role in the transformation and development of regional NSW," he said. "The Parkes SAP is a great example of how we were able to utilise our assets and skills to facilitate the deployment of optical fibre. "Together with Lumea, Essential Energy was able to bridge the digital divide, in what we see as just the beginning of a new and exciting future for the communities we support," said Mr Beasley. READ MORE ABOUT THE PARKES SPECIAL ACTIVATION PRECINCT: - Parkes Special Activation Precinct final master plan released - Early works on the Parkes Special Activation Precinct are underway - Parkes Special Activation Precinct to receive Energy from Waste While Lumea Carrier Ethernet and Lumea Business Internet services are currently only available for those who are located along Brolgan road, Lumea has the capability to extend this reach to support the wider business community in Parkes, based on local demand. The activation of the Parkes SAP is an important step in the NSW Government's 20-Year Economic Vision for Regional NSW released in 2018. The Parkes SAP covers 4800 hectares of land and includes six sub-precincts in its structure plan - Parkes/Regional Enterprise, Intensive Livestock Agriculture, Resource Recovery and Recycling, Solar, Mixed Enterprise and Commercial Gateway. Early works began in September last year, and are expected to be completed in the first half of 2023 and includes a new sub-station, two bridges, utilities and a Brolgan Road upgrade. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/007cd657-d916-47ce-b8e1-7bbdde9b69a6.jpg/r2_0_710_400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg