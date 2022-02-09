news, local-news,

A new partnership is bringing allied health students to Peak Hill to work with pre-school and kindergarten students and their educators. Project Sprouts, in association with Peak Hill Preschool and Central School and Parkes Neighbourhood Central, have teamed up with Three Rivers University Department of Rural Health to develop a clinical placement partnership. In an exciting announcement from the Project Sprouts team, Peak Hills schools will be welcoming physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy students from various universities during three separate clinical placements. These allied health students will work with pre-school and kindergarten students in need of allied health intervention, with the support of discipline specific supervisors, school staff and Three Rivers DRH clinical educators thanks to funding support from ALKCANE. WHAT IS PROJECT SPROUTS? READ MORE: The project will also facilitate capacity building for educators: the students will develop and present resources that will help the school support students to meet developmental goals. This partnership is supported by local Aboriginal elders, who have graciously named the clinical placements "Raising Healthy Boori". The stakeholders met on Friday January 28 at Peak Hill Central School to put the final touches onto the organisation of the three clinical placements. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Horror ending after crash north of Peak Hill - Parkes SAP receiving 'critical' high-speed fibre network - Get to know your local businesses: The store with 'beautiful things' It's not long now until it all gets under way with the first placement set to commence February 28 with two physiotherapy students. This first clinical placement will also be the focus of Monash Masters of Physiotherapy student, Cara van Wyk's research project. Her dissertation focuses on how clinical placements contribute to educator capacity. The Project Sprouts team hopes that findings will contribute to the evidence base advocating for regular clinical placements in rural communities.

